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Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
Zarathos: 2.45 Curragh
Has been progressive for Dylan Cunha this year, following victories at Windsor and in a competitive 7f handicap at York with a neck defeat on Oaks day at Epsom last time. The front two pulled clear in the best time on the card and a 5lb rise may underestimate him, with the return to a mile no issue.
Newtown Rambler: 2.52 Uttoxeter
Has won three of his last four starts since being fitted with a tongue-tie and cheekpieces combination, including posting back-to-back career-best Racing Post Ratings with comfortable successes in 2m handicap chases at Perth on his last two starts. Has no problem going left-handed and this thriving sort has more to come.
Level Up: 5.03 Wolverhampton
A consistent sort who gave it a good go from the front on soft ground at Ffos Las last time, just going off too quickly in the testing conditions. This course-and-distance winner is 1lb lower than when winning at Chelmsford in October and Billy Loughnane takes over from a 7lb claimer.
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Three more to consider
Alcantor: 3.55 Curragh
Showed plenty of good form when trained in France and can have excuses made for his two starts this year, as he looked in need of his return and was poorly positioned at the back last time in a race where the pace held up last time. A return to front-running looks likely and this race looks weaker.
Raaheeb: 4.35 Curragh
Superbly bred, being a brother to high-class pair Baaeed and Hukum, and looked a smart prospect when making it 2-2 with a comfortable success in the Sandown Classic Trial in April. His pedigree suggests this longer trip is within range and he's open to any amount of improvement after just two starts.
King Of Earth: 5.15 Curragh
Well-bred colt who bumped into some useful prospects before getting off the mark at the fourth attempt in a 1m½f maiden at Wolverhampton last time. His neck second to the now 92-rated Langstone in March reads well and this longer trip could bring more improvement on his handicap debut.
Read more...
'She's getting quicker and this will be perfect' - Tom Segal with his advice for Irish Derby day
'He's one of the best handicapped horses in either Ireland or Britain' - David Jennings bids to follow up his 9-2 winner on Friday
Free horseracing tips for Sunday, June 28 at the Curragh and Wolverhampton
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