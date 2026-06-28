Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Zarathos : 2.45 Curragh

Has been progressive for Dylan Cunha this year, following victories at Windsor and in a competitive 7f handicap at York with a neck defeat on Oaks day at Epsom last time. The front two pulled clear in the best time on the card and a 5lb rise may underestimate him, with the return to a mile no issue.

Newtown Rambler : 2.52 Uttoxeter

Has won three of his last four starts since being fitted with a tongue-tie and cheekpieces combination, including posting back-to-back career-best Racing Post Ratings with comfortable successes in 2m handicap chases at Perth on his last two starts. Has no problem going left-handed and this thriving sort has more to come.

Level Up : 5.03 Wolverhampton

A consistent sort who gave it a good go from the front on soft ground at Ffos Las last time, just going off too quickly in the testing conditions. This course-and-distance winner is 1lb lower than when winning at Chelmsford in October and Billy Loughnane takes over from a 7lb claimer.

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Three more to consider

Alcantor : 3.55 Curragh

Showed plenty of good form when trained in France and can have excuses made for his two starts this year, as he looked in need of his return and was poorly positioned at the back last time in a race where the pace held up last time. A return to front-running looks likely and this race looks weaker.

Alcantor 15:55 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Raaheeb : 4.35 Curragh

Superbly bred, being a brother to high-class pair Baaeed and Hukum, and looked a smart prospect when making it 2-2 with a comfortable success in the Sandown Classic Trial in April. His pedigree suggests this longer trip is within range and he's open to any amount of improvement after just two starts.

Raaheeb 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Owen Burrows

King Of Earth : 5.15 Curragh

Well-bred colt who bumped into some useful prospects before getting off the mark at the fourth attempt in a 1m½f maiden at Wolverhampton last time. His neck second to the now 92-rated Langstone in March reads well and this longer trip could bring more improvement on his handicap debut.

King Of Earth 17:15 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Read more...

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Free horseracing tips for Sunday, June 28 at the Curragh and Wolverhampton

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