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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's treble

1.45 Curragh: Sun Goddess

This Aidan O’Brien-trained filly should come forward for her debut in a 6f fillies' maiden. Second string that day to the short-priced favourite, she raced towards the rear, looking green at times, before eating up the ground late. Up in trip with Ryan Moore aboard, she should get off the mark.

3.25 Longchamp: Seagulls Eleven

Hugo Palmer keeps Seagulls Eleven racing in France after starting his season with a second in a Group 2 at Saint-Cloud. Down in class for Longchamp's Prix de Montretout, he should be able to take advantage and is fine on any surface. Christophe Soumillon takes the ride for the first time aboard the son of Galileo Gold.

3.55 Curragh: Minnie Hauk 

Another star filly for Aidan O’Brien, Minnie Hauk completed an Oaks quadruple last year before just going down to superstar Daryz in the Arc. She showed no signs of stopping this season when easily picking up the runaway front-runner at the Curragh 20 days ago, and is the one to beat in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

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Three more to consider

2.00 Fontwell: Midnight Pass 

Ran eye-catchingly at Hereford in October last season in a decent mares' maiden hurdle before taking the winter off. Returned with an encouraging fourth on her handicap debut before never travelling when pulling up back at Hereford last time. Trained by the in-form Emma Lavelle, she should give a better account of herself back in novice company.

Silk
Midnight Pass14:00 Fontwell
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Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Emma Lavelle

4.03 Uttoxeter: Riskintheground 

The Dan Skelton-trained nine-year-old came down the handicap over the winter which culminated in an easy win at Haydock in the same race he won the year before (different track). Up only 4lb for that cosy success, he should be able to capitalise on the small rise in this weaker race.

Silk
Riskintheground16:03 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

5.40 Curragh: Delta 

After a creditable run in defeat to a subsequent Royal Ascot winner, Delta then picked up a maiden before disappointing on unsuitable ground last season. Drawn in the car park here, the Kitten's Joy gelding will have a lot to do from stall 25, but there is no better jockey than Oisin Murphy to guide him home.

Silk
Delta17:40 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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