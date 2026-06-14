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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

3.05 Chantilly: Lilt

Take on the favourite with Lilt for William Haggas in this Group 1 at Chantilly. The Lope De Vega filly impressed on her seasonal return at York and should improve again. Lightly raced, she looks well suited by the step up in trip for William Haggas.

3.45 Chantilly: Tiffany

Expect Tiffany to land this Listed race at Chantilly. She brings strong international form, including a runner-up finish in a German Group 1 behind Bay City Roller. Although making her seasonal return, she sets a clear standard and should have too much class for these.

4.48 Cork: Beset

Beset can improve back up in trip in this Group 3. Joseph O’Brien’s mare won on her seasonal return and has since run well in Group company over 1m2f. This extra distance could unlock further progress. 

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Three more to consider

2.44 Salisbury: Blue Prince

Did best of the closers at Kempton on his reappearance before running well on ground softer than ideal at Goodwood. This Blue Point gelding has dropped to a rating of 79 and can get back to winning ways in this handicap.

Silk
Blue Prince14:44 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: David Evans

3.00 Doncaster: White Storm

White Storm can take this novice at Doncaster. Although beaten 11 lengths on debut, it was an encouraging effort behind a highly regarded colt. Facing easier opposition here, the son of Ulysses is expected to improve and build on that initial experience. 

Silk
White Storm15:00 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

3.38 Cork: Fregada

Fregada can take this 5f Listed contest. The least exposed runner in the field, she shaped well for a long way in a 6f Group 2 before fading late. Dropping in distance and class, she looks well placed to strike. 

Silk
Fregada15:38 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: John James Feane

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