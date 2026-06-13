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Our Saturday treble from York and Sandown - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
3.00 York: Mount Atlas
Mount Atlas was narrowly beaten by Al Qareem at Musselburgh in April before reversing that form when finishing more than 14 lengths ahead of him in the Ormonde Stakes, in which Mount Atlas was second to Jan Brueghel. They meet again in weaker company and Al Qareem still has to concede him 5lb.
3.17 Sandown: High Degree
The William Haggas-trained High Degree made his seasonal return last month when beaten two lengths by Hand Of God over 1m2f and can be expected to improve for that run. He drops back to a mile, the trip over which he recorded his sole victory, and the forecast good ground should suit.
3.55 Sandown: Wezzeer
Roger Varian is in good form, having saddled six winners in the last eight days, and Wezzeer can add to that tally on his handicap debut off what looks an appealing mark. The son of Sioux Nation has won one of his three starts and was second to a 150-1 chance on his latest run last month.
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Three more to consider
2.25 York: Aalto
The Ian Williams-trained Aalto was beaten only a length and a half in this race two years ago and looks well treated off a mark 5lb lower than when going down by a nose to subsequent Group 2 winner More Thunder at York last year. Eye-catching booking of Ryan Moore.
3.35 York: Chicago Pope
Attention is drawn to the Johnny Murtagh-trained Irish raider Chicago Pope. Murtagh has saddled only 13 runners at York (two winners) and sends just one over this time. The gelding arrives in strong form (reading 121), and could still be improving enough to defy a 4lb rise.
5.42 Uttoxeter: Tellherthename
Dan Skelton has made a flying start to the summer jumps season and that can continue with Tellherthename. He came home alone on his latest start after his sole rival unseated three from home and remains on the same winnable mark, giving him a strong chance of following up.
Read more . . .
Harry Wilson bagged an 11-2 winner in his last column - don't miss his tips for the ITV action on Saturday
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown
Free horseracing tips for Saturday, June 13 at Chester, Sandown and York
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
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- Our Friday treble from Sandown and York - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Thursday treble from Leopardstown and Newbury - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Wednesday treble from Yarmouth and Kempton - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Tuesday treble from Carlisle and Salisbury - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and two more horses worth including in your multiples
- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
- Scotland vs Haiti: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Brazil vs Morocco: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia