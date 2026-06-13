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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Saturday treble from York and Sandown - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

3.00 York: Mount Atlas

Mount Atlas was narrowly beaten by Al Qareem at Musselburgh in April before reversing that form when finishing more than 14 lengths ahead of him in the Ormonde Stakes, in which Mount Atlas was second to Jan Brueghel. They meet again in weaker company and Al Qareem still has to concede him 5lb.

3.17 Sandown: High Degree

The William Haggas-trained High Degree made his seasonal return last month when beaten two lengths by Hand Of God over 1m2f and can be expected to improve for that run. He drops back to a mile, the trip over which he recorded his sole victory, and the forecast good ground should suit.

3.55 Sandown: Wezzeer

Roger Varian is in good form, having saddled six winners in the last eight days, and Wezzeer can add to that tally on his handicap debut off what looks an appealing mark. The son of Sioux Nation has won one of his three starts and was second to a 150-1 chance on his latest run last month.

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Three more to consider

2.25 York: Aalto

The Ian Williams-trained Aalto was beaten only a length and a half in this race two years ago and looks well treated off a mark 5lb lower than when going down by a nose to subsequent Group 2 winner More Thunder at York last year. Eye-catching booking of Ryan Moore.

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Aalto14:25 York
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Ian Williams

3.35 York: Chicago Pope

Attention is drawn to the Johnny Murtagh-trained Irish raider Chicago Pope. Murtagh has saddled only 13 runners at York (two winners) and sends just one over this time. The gelding arrives in strong form (reading 121), and could still be improving enough to defy a 4lb rise.

Silk
Chicago Pope15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: J P Murtagh

5.42 Uttoxeter: Tellherthename

Dan Skelton has made a flying start to the summer jumps season and that can continue with Tellherthename. He came home alone on his latest start after his sole rival unseated three from home and remains on the same winnable mark, giving him a strong chance of following up.

Silk
Tellherthename17:42 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Dan Skelton

Read more . . .

Harry Wilson bagged an 11-2 winner in his last column - don't miss his tips for the ITV action on Saturday  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown 

Free horseracing tips for Saturday, June 13 at Chester, Sandown and York 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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