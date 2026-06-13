Our Saturday treble from York and Sandown - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Mount Atlas was narrowly beaten by Al Qareem at Musselburgh in April before reversing that form when finishing more than 14 lengths ahead of him in the Ormonde Stakes, in which Mount Atlas was second to Jan Brueghel. They meet again in weaker company and Al Qareem still has to concede him 5lb.

The William Haggas-trained High Degree made his seasonal return last month when beaten two lengths by Hand Of God over 1m2f and can be expected to improve for that run. He drops back to a mile, the trip over which he recorded his sole victory, and the forecast good ground should suit.

Roger Varian is in good form, having saddled six winners in the last eight days, and Wezzeer can add to that tally on his handicap debut off what looks an appealing mark. The son of Sioux Nation has won one of his three starts and was second to a 150-1 chance on his latest run last month.

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Three more to consider

The Ian Williams-trained Aalto was beaten only a length and a half in this race two years ago and looks well treated off a mark 5lb lower than when going down by a nose to subsequent Group 2 winner More Thunder at York last year. Eye-catching booking of Ryan Moore.

Aalto 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Ian Williams

Attention is drawn to the Johnny Murtagh-trained Irish raider Chicago Pope. Murtagh has saddled only 13 runners at York (two winners) and sends just one over this time. The gelding arrives in strong form (reading 121), and could still be improving enough to defy a 4lb rise.

Chicago Pope 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: J P Murtagh

Dan Skelton has made a flying start to the summer jumps season and that can continue with Tellherthename. He came home alone on his latest start after his sole rival unseated three from home and remains on the same winnable mark, giving him a strong chance of following up.

Tellherthename 17:42 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Dan Skelton

Read more . . .

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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown

Free horseracing tips for Saturday, June 13 at Chester, Sandown and York

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