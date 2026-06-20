Our Saturday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Andrew Balding's mare is the winner of the last two Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes over course and distance and was also second to Calandagan in last season's King George. She should take this Group 2 contest.

This Australian raider has good form in her home country and is a five-time Group 1 winner. She should have too much for these European sprinters. Her Japanese market rival Satono Reve will prove a hard opponent but was beaten in this race last season.

Recently changing hands to Willie Mullins, who has a love affair with this contest, he made an eye-catching yard debut last month behind Thursday's Gold Cup winner Scandinavia. Expect Le Destrier to make this a fourth Queen Alexandra winner in six years for Willie Mullins.

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Three more to consider

This Kevin Ryan-trained horse made an eye-catching debut at Thirsk before going on to win the Listed National Stakes at Sandown last month. The Cotai Glory colt beat Tuesday's Coventry Stakes second in the process and shapes as though this stiff 5f contest will suit.

Where Love Lives 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

This Blue Point colt moved to Andrew Balding for the season and has shown rapid improvement in a short period, winning twice at Newmarket off marks of 90 and 95. He can defy a further 10lb rise in this 6f handicap.

Double Rush 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Andrew Balding

Johnny Murtagh was a big fan of this colt at the start of the season and he ran two encouraging races before being highly tried in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. This step down in trip and class is set to suit at a big price in the 7f contest.

Take Charge Star 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

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