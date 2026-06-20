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Our Saturday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
3.05 Ascot: Kalpana
Andrew Balding's mare is the winner of the last two Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes over course and distance and was also second to Calandagan in last season's King George. She should take this Group 2 contest.
3.40 Ascot: Joliestar
This Australian raider has good form in her home country and is a five-time Group 1 winner. She should have too much for these European sprinters. Her Japanese market rival Satono Reve will prove a hard opponent but was beaten in this race last season.
6.10 Ascot: Le Destrier
Recently changing hands to Willie Mullins, who has a love affair with this contest, he made an eye-catching yard debut last month behind Thursday's Gold Cup winner Scandinavia. Expect Le Destrier to make this a fourth Queen Alexandra winner in six years for Willie Mullins.
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Three more to consider
2.30 Ascot: Where Love Lives
This Kevin Ryan-trained horse made an eye-catching debut at Thirsk before going on to win the Listed National Stakes at Sandown last month. The Cotai Glory colt beat Tuesday's Coventry Stakes second in the process and shapes as though this stiff 5f contest will suit.
5.00 Ascot: Double Rush
This Blue Point colt moved to Andrew Balding for the season and has shown rapid improvement in a short period, winning twice at Newmarket off marks of 90 and 95. He can defy a further 10lb rise in this 6f handicap.
4.20 Ascot: Take Charge Star
Johnny Murtagh was a big fan of this colt at the start of the season and he ran two encouraging races before being highly tried in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. This step down in trip and class is set to suit at a big price in the 7f contest.
Read more here
Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winners on the final day of Royal Ascot
Jan Brueghel, Kalpana and more mean the Hardwicke is a Group 1 in all but name - but these five top judges are all predicting an upset
'He catches the eye at a massive 40-1' - why this horse can win on day five of Royal Ascot
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- Our Friday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Thursday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Wednesday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer: bet on the Norfolk Stakes and get £60 in free bets
- Scotland vs Morocco: get 50-1 for Scotland to score with Sky Bet
- Best Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Saturday's races
- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets