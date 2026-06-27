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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Saturday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

Never So Brave: 2.58 York

On both starts this year he has been a little underwhelming, but excuses can be made and he's the class act in this race. He's a Group 1 winner over the course and distance and should win this if he can get close to that level.

Thundering On: 3.55 Curragh

Impressive winner of the Oaks last time and this doesn’t look to be the strongest running of this race. She has the best form and highest rating, making this hers to lose, and she can add another Group 1 to her CV.

Divine Whisper: 5.45 Windsor

Close second on her debut and, having raced greenly and too far back through the race, did well to go so close to winning. With that experience under her belt, she should improve further and win what looks to be an ordinary race.

 

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Three more to consider

Immortal Guard: 2.15 Curragh

Comes here fresher than the favourite having not gone to Royal Ascot and, although beaten further than him by Great Barrier Reef last time, was keeping on encouragingly in that Group 3. The extra half-furlong should suit and he has a great chance.

Silk
Immortal Guard14:15 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: W J Lee Tnr: Robson De Aguiar

Allsortz: 2.25 York

Has been in solid form this year, winning two of his five starts and placing in the others. On his latest outing he was a neck third in a good handicap and there's surely more to come from the David Marnane-trained gelding.

Silk
Allsortz14:25 York
View Racecard
Jky: Robbie Colgan Tnr: David Marnane

Terminology: 7.55 Lingfield

Reasonable run on her debut to finish third in what appears to be a good race. This looks a more winnable opportunity and is a good chance to shed her maiden tag provided she improves for her first outing.

Silk
Terminology19:55 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Vigors (5lb)Tnr: Archie Watson

Read more...

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Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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