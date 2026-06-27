Our Saturday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

On both starts this year he has been a little underwhelming, but excuses can be made and he's the class act in this race. He's a Group 1 winner over the course and distance and should win this if he can get close to that level.

Impressive winner of the Oaks last time and this doesn’t look to be the strongest running of this race. She has the best form and highest rating, making this hers to lose, and she can add another Group 1 to her CV.

Close second on her debut and, having raced greenly and too far back through the race, did well to go so close to winning. With that experience under her belt, she should improve further and win what looks to be an ordinary race.

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Three more to consider

Comes here fresher than the favourite having not gone to Royal Ascot and, although beaten further than him by Great Barrier Reef last time, was keeping on encouragingly in that Group 3. The extra half-furlong should suit and he has a great chance.

Immortal Guard 14:15 Curragh View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: Robson De Aguiar

Has been in solid form this year, winning two of his five starts and placing in the others. On his latest outing he was a neck third in a good handicap and there's surely more to come from the David Marnane-trained gelding.

Allsortz 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Robbie Colgan Tnr: David Marnane

Reasonable run on her debut to finish third in what appears to be a good race. This looks a more winnable opportunity and is a good chance to shed her maiden tag provided she improves for her first outing.

Terminology 19:55 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Harry Vigors (5lb) Tnr: Archie Watson

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