- More
Our Saturday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
Never So Brave: 2.58 York
On both starts this year he has been a little underwhelming, but excuses can be made and he's the class act in this race. He's a Group 1 winner over the course and distance and should win this if he can get close to that level.
Thundering On: 3.55 Curragh
Impressive winner of the Oaks last time and this doesn’t look to be the strongest running of this race. She has the best form and highest rating, making this hers to lose, and she can add another Group 1 to her CV.
Divine Whisper: 5.45 Windsor
Close second on her debut and, having raced greenly and too far back through the race, did well to go so close to winning. With that experience under her belt, she should improve further and win what looks to be an ordinary race.
Get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power when you bet £5
£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
Three more to consider
Immortal Guard: 2.15 Curragh
Comes here fresher than the favourite having not gone to Royal Ascot and, although beaten further than him by Great Barrier Reef last time, was keeping on encouragingly in that Group 3. The extra half-furlong should suit and he has a great chance.
Allsortz: 2.25 York
Has been in solid form this year, winning two of his five starts and placing in the others. On his latest outing he was a neck third in a good handicap and there's surely more to come from the David Marnane-trained gelding.
Terminology: 7.55 Lingfield
Reasonable run on her debut to finish third in what appears to be a good race. This looks a more winnable opportunity and is a good chance to shed her maiden tag provided she improves for her first outing.
Read more...
Harry Wilson found a 3-1 winner in his last column - he returns with six Friday tips from across the tracks
Free horseracing tips for Friday, June 26 at the Curragh, Doncaster, Newcastle and Yarmouth
'He can beat the €2.3m newcomer' - red-hot Irish tipster David Jennings has five Curragh fancies on Friday
Newcastle Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inMultiple Choice
Last updated
- Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Thursday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Wednesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Thursday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Wednesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples