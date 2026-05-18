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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's treble

3.10 Redcar: Faniculla Del West

Yet to win in three starts for Ed Walker, but was a good third at Newcastle in December before she was no match for Brilliant Star on her return. That rival looks high-class, however, and she's been given an opening handicap mark of 68.

3.30 Carlisle: As Fast As Wind

Ran encouragingly over hurdles in the spring and made a fine return to the Flat when a comfortable winner at Musselburgh last month. This 1m6f trip should pose no issues, and neither should a 3lb rise in the weights.

5.40 Windsor: Regal Envoy 

Back to winning ways for William Knight when scoring over this trip at Bath this month. Has been shunted up 3lb for that, but he is still 3lb lower than when winning over this course and distance last year.

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Three more to consider

4.00 Carlisle: Wezzeer

A promising third on his debut at Kempton last month for Roger Varian, he stepped up from that when getting off the mark at Southwell. Now switched to turf, this looks like a good opportunity to keep his progression going.

Silk
Wezzeer16:00 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

5.10 Carlisle: Native Instinct

Yet to add to Redcar novice win in October 2024, but showed he is in good heart when a length runner-up on his comeback at Hamilton this month. Has been given a chance by the handicapper as he remains on a mark of 74.

Silk
Native Instinct17:10 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

7.40 Windsor: Sir William

Yet to shine for Charlie Johnston in two starts since switching from William Haggas, including when last of ten at Ripon last month. However, he's been dropped 2lb and is just 4lb higher than when winning at this track last year.

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Sir William19:40 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Read more:

Richard Birch's play of the day at Carlisle 

Free horseracing tips for Monday, May 17 at Carlisle, Redcar, Roscommon and Windsor 

Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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