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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

Thehunnebelllegacy: 3.30 Catterick

Dropping into 0-55 company can work the oracle for this daughter of Ubettabelieveit, who is entitled to take a step forward for her seasonal reappearance fifth over 7f at this track last month. Expect a positive ride as the three-year-old reverts to sprinting under jockey Ethan Tindall, who claims a valuable five pounds.

Captain Cess: 5.10 Catterick

Sent off 11-8 favourite for a 5½f Wetherby handicap on his stable debut last time and may have justified the support but for being stuck behind a wall of horses a furlong out. Stepping back up to 7f should pose no issue on that evidence, and a mark of 55 looks well within reach.

Dash Of Class: 7.37 Brighton

Disappointed when sent off 9-4 favourite at Bath in April, but has run well on her starts either side of that, most recently finishing third at Chepstow when six lengths clear of the fourth. Jack Callan's mount remains open to improvement over 1m2f, and this race shouldn't take much winning.

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Three more to consider

Our Absent Friends: 3.00 Catterick

This looks a weak contest and it could pay to side with Shane Gray's mount, who ran a little better than the bare result when sixth of eight at Ripon last time having stumbled badly leaving the stalls and then been short of room when beginning to mount his challenge. That run came on the back of a 60-day break so he is entitled to strip fitter now, and his trainer Tristan Davidson has been among the winners recently.

Silk
Our Absent Friends15:00 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Tristan Davidson

Rhythm N Hooves: 7.17 Windsor

Will find this much easier than his latest start in the Dash at Epsom, when the ground went against him. Had finished a promising third over this course and distance on his previous start and is now 6lb lower than for his last victory at Newbury, which came under Billy Loughnane, who rides again here.

Silk
Rhythm N Hooves19:17 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Robert Cowell

Tabasko: 7.50 Windsor

A consistent filly who kicked off her three-year-old campaign with a solid fifth at Salisbury last month. Stepping up to 1m3½f looks a big plus, and her juvenile form behind the likes of Oaks fourth A La Prochaine makes a mark of 71 look potentially lenient.

Silk
Tabasko19:50 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

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