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Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
2.55 Chepstow: Eabha
Eabha can get off the mark at the second attempt in the 6f fillies' novice. Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton looks to have found a solid opportunity after Eabha's good third behind a Royal Ascot-entered filly on her debut at Newbury this month.
3.20 Carlisle: Arctic Fox
Arctic Fox can land the 1m6f handicap for the second year in a row. Martin Todhunter's mare is back down to that winning mark of 59 and has been placed on both runs this year at staying trips.
7.00 Windsor: Fleetwater
The cards look to have fallen right for Fleetwater to get back to winning ways in the 6f handicap. The Stan Moore-trained filly has made the frame in three of her four starts this year and goes off the same mark of 82 as for this month's fine third at Goodwood.
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Three more to consider
2.00 Wetherby: Machadadorp
Andrew Balding has found a golden opportunity for Machadadorp to get another win in the 7f fillies' novice. She was no match for the classy So Regal on her debut but did far better going left-handed when striking at Chester last month.
4.03 Chepstow: Hint Of The Jungle
Hint Of The Jungle is a model of consistency and bids for another victory in the 7f handicap. The Mike Murphy-trained five-year-old has been in the first two in six of his last seven starts and is just 3lb higher than his last winning mark.
5.12 Kilbeggan: Warriors Wood
Warriors Wood's progress may continue in the 2m4f Galway Plate Trial. The six-year-old was runner-up at the track two starts ago before an easy win there last time. He's gone up 6lb for his seven-length win, which may not be as harsh as first feared.
Read this next . . .
Richard Birch's play of the day at Wetherby
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- Our Saturday treble from York and Sandown - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Friday treble from Sandown and York - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
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- Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700
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- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall
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