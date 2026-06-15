Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 WetherbyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 WetherbyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingMultiple Choice

Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

author image
Reporter
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today’s treble

2.55 Chepstow: Eabha

Eabha can get off the mark at the second attempt in the 6f fillies' novice. Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton looks to have found a solid opportunity after Eabha's good third behind a Royal Ascot-entered filly on her debut at Newbury this month.

3.20 Carlisle: Arctic Fox

Arctic Fox can land the 1m6f handicap for the second year in a row. Martin Todhunter's mare is back down to that winning mark of 59 and has been placed on both runs this year at staying trips.

7.00 Windsor: Fleetwater

The cards look to have fallen right for Fleetwater to get back to winning ways in the 6f handicap. The Stan Moore-trained filly has made the frame in three of her four starts this year and goes off the same mark of 82 as for this month's fine third at Goodwood.

Get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power when you bet £5

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

Three more to consider

2.00 Wetherby: Machadadorp

Andrew Balding has found a golden opportunity for Machadadorp to get another win in the 7f fillies' novice. She was no match for the classy So Regal on her debut but did far better going left-handed when striking at Chester last month.

Silk
Machadadorp14:00 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

4.03 Chepstow: Hint Of The Jungle

Hint Of The Jungle is a model of consistency and bids for another victory in the 7f handicap. The Mike Murphy-trained five-year-old has been in the first two in six of his last seven starts and is just 3lb higher than his last winning mark.

Silk
Hint Of The Jungle16:03 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Mike Murphy

5.12 Kilbeggan: Warriors Wood

Warriors Wood's progress may continue in the 2m4f Galway Plate Trial. The six-year-old was runner-up at the track two starts ago before an easy win there last time. He's gone up 6lb for his seven-length win, which may not be as harsh as first feared.

Silk
Warriors Wood17:12 Kilbeggan
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Kelly (3lb)Tnr: Andrew McNamara

Read this next . . .

Richard Birch's play of the day at Wetherby  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inMultiple Choice

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers
more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers