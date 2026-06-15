Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Eabha can get off the mark at the second attempt in the 6f fillies' novice. Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton looks to have found a solid opportunity after Eabha's good third behind a Royal Ascot-entered filly on her debut at Newbury this month.

Arctic Fox can land the 1m6f handicap for the second year in a row. Martin Todhunter's mare is back down to that winning mark of 59 and has been placed on both runs this year at staying trips.

The cards look to have fallen right for Fleetwater to get back to winning ways in the 6f handicap. The Stan Moore-trained filly has made the frame in three of her four starts this year and goes off the same mark of 82 as for this month's fine third at Goodwood.

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Three more to consider

Andrew Balding has found a golden opportunity for Machadadorp to get another win in the 7f fillies' novice. She was no match for the classy So Regal on her debut but did far better going left-handed when striking at Chester last month.

Machadadorp 14:00 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Hint Of The Jungle is a model of consistency and bids for another victory in the 7f handicap. The Mike Murphy-trained five-year-old has been in the first two in six of his last seven starts and is just 3lb higher than his last winning mark.

Hint Of The Jungle 16:03 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Mike Murphy

Warriors Wood's progress may continue in the 2m4f Galway Plate Trial. The six-year-old was runner-up at the track two starts ago before an easy win there last time. He's gone up 6lb for his seven-length win, which may not be as harsh as first feared.

Warriors Wood 17:12 Kilbeggan View Racecard Jky: Aidan Kelly (3lb) Tnr: Andrew McNamara

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