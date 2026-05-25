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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's treble

2.13 Cartmel: Evenwood Sunofagun

Course lover who won this race last year and has dropped like a stone in the weights to a mark 2lb lower than when recording that success. He is evidently well handicapped and returns to his favourite track with an outstanding chance following wind surgery.

3.53 Windsor: Desert Cop

Ran a big race when third over course and distance under Neil Callan this month and is now 1lb lower. He needs to bounce back from a disappointing run when last of 14 under Charlie Bishop at Newbury last time, but that was a much stronger race than this and Callan is back on board.

4.25 Windsor: Auld Toon Loon

This seven-year-old returns to the scene of his last success off just a 2lb higher mark and is better than he was able to show on his reappearance at Chester. He missed the break and was never competitive, but finished his race well and went through the line with something left in the tank.

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Three more to consider

4.36 Cartmel: Sir Tivo

Won this race last year off a 6lb lower mark and was successful again at Wetherby in October. Had a winter break afterwards and probably needed the run when fourth at Bangor on his return from seven months off last time. This will have been the target again, so expect him to be primed for a big run.

Silk
Sir Tivo16:36 Cartmel
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Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Gary Hanmer

5.11 Cartmel: Pony Soprano

The Dan Skelton-trained seven-year-old broke his duck over fences at Uttoxeter last time and has gone up 7lb for that success. However, he is still lightly raced and open to plenty of further improvement for his top stable, who can do little wrong right now and come into the day in fantastic form.

Silk
Pony Soprano17:11 Cartmel
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Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

6.05 Ballinrobe: Scalpnagoon

Represents the top team of Gordon Elliott and Sam Ewing and has improved his places with each of his three starts over fences. He followed a good third at Cork with a second at Down Royal last time and has an outstanding chance to go one better at what promises to be a fair price given his high-profile connections.

Silk
Scalpnagoon18:05 Ballinrobe
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Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Gordon Elliott

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