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Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
3.00 Leicester: Vichenza
This half-sister to Listed winner Zoum Zoum shaped encouragingly when a staying-on third at Salisbury on her debut, particularly given her greenness and being hampered in the run. She is the one to beat in receipt of plenty of weight from her main rivals.
5.04 Windsor: Woolisle
Posted one of her best efforts on Racing Post Ratings at two when fourth at this track last year and ran a big race on her reappearance when second at Haydock. Heather Main's filly is well suited by ease underfoot and has leading claims.
7.30 Pontefract: Something
Took advantage of a reduced mark when making all on his stable debut for Liam Bailey at Ripon last month. Conor Whiteley's 7lb claim offsets his 4lb rise and another bold bid from the front is expected.
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Three more to consider
2.00 Leicester: Kach Above
Dave Loughnane's juvenile fared best those of held up on his debut when a promising fourth at Wolverhampton. He posted an improved Racing Post Rating when seventh in a better race at Windsor last time and this looks an easier assignment.
8.30 Pontefract: Seventy
Seventy has form figures of 131 in his last three starts in Class 6 handicaps and reverts to that company after a narrow defeat in a Class 5 at Windsor last time. Runs off the same mark and should continue his fine run of form.
9.00 Pontefract: Great
This sprinter has yet to hit top form since joining Sam England but there have been a few excuses, including when forced to race wide when third at this track on his penultimate start. Could take advantage of a career-low mark.
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