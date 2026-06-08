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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

3.00 Leicester: Vichenza

This half-sister to Listed winner Zoum Zoum shaped encouragingly when a staying-on third at Salisbury on her debut, particularly given her greenness and being hampered in the run. She is the one to beat in receipt of plenty of weight from her main rivals.

5.04 Windsor: Woolisle

Posted one of her best efforts on Racing Post Ratings at two when fourth at this track last year and ran a big race on her reappearance when second at Haydock. Heather Main's filly is well suited by ease underfoot and has leading claims.

7.30 Pontefract: Something

Took advantage of a reduced mark when making all on his stable debut for Liam Bailey at Ripon last month. Conor Whiteley's 7lb claim offsets his 4lb rise and another bold bid from the front is expected.

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Three more to consider

2.00 Leicester: Kach Above

Dave Loughnane's juvenile fared best those of held up on his debut when a promising fourth at Wolverhampton. He posted an improved Racing Post Rating when seventh in a better race at Windsor last time and this looks an easier assignment.

Silk
Kach Above14:00 Leicester
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Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: David Loughnane

8.30 Pontefract: Seventy

Seventy has form figures of 131 in his last three starts in Class 6 handicaps and reverts to that company after a narrow defeat in a Class 5 at Windsor last time. Runs off the same mark and should continue his fine run of form.

Silk
Seventy20:30 Pontefract
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Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Ross Burdon

9.00 Pontefract: Great

This sprinter has yet to hit top form since joining Sam England but there have been a few excuses, including when forced to race wide when third at this track on his penultimate start. Could take advantage of a career-low mark.

Silk
Great21:00 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Sam England

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