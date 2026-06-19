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Our Friday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
2.30 Ascot: Sun Goddess
The Aidan O'Brien-trained Sun Goddess looked a class apart when bolting up last time on her second start and she’s bound to play a big part here.
3.05 Ascot: Venetian Sun
Venetian Sun was impressive when quickening clear to land the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock in comfortable fashion. That eclipsed the memory of her defeat in the 1,000 Guineas, where she failed to see out the mile. She’s the standout here.
5.35 Ascot: Water To Wine
Water To Wine is unbeaten in two starts and could hardly have been more impressive, winning easily on his debut at Newbury before routing his rivals by 11 lengths at Kempton. The Kingman colt remains full of potential.
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Three more to consider
2.40 Market Rasen: Thickthorn Tom
This six-year-old has shown gradual improvement with each of his four starts over fences, culminating in a narrow success at Newton Abbot last time out. Representing Dan Skelton's in-form yard, he looks capable of remaining competitive despite a rise in the weights.
3.15 Market Rasen: Beorma
She arrives on an impressive six-race winning streak and has looked better with each success, most recently scoring by 23 lengths at Newton Abbot. The Dan Skelton-trained mare shows no signs of slowing down despite a busy spell, and her rapid progress means she still looks ahead of the handicapper.
5.55 Newmarket: Dashing Dick
Dashing Dick is now rated below his last winning mark and could be worth keeping an eye on if able to rediscover some of his old form. The veteran has a particularly good record on Newmarket's July Course.
Read our Royal Ascot day four Raceday Intel:
She's a 'superstar filly in great form' - no wonder punters are expected to make this their Royal Ascot banker
2026 Commonwealth Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Keith Melrose's ratings for every contender
2.30 Ascot: the Ballydoyle banker? Aidan O'Brien relies on 'very smart filly' as he eyes yet another big juvenile prize
4.20 Ascot: Aidan O'Brien stars clash for third successive time in Group 1 thriller - have punters (and Ryan Moore) finally got it right?
5.35 Ascot: it's the Gosdens v O'Brien again as top prospects Water To Wine and Causeway square off in King Edward VII Stakes
'His form had a substantial boost on Tuesday and we're very happy with him' - the full lowdown on Friday's big handicaps at Ascot
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- Our Thursday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Wednesday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Tuesday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Monday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
- Royal Ascot 2026 day three BOYLE Sports offer: get up to £40 in free bets
- Bet through the card at Ascot: £30 Tote free bets starting with Chesham Stakes
- Royal Ascot 2026 Gold Cup day betting offers: claim £700+ in free bets
- Grosvenor Ascot Gold Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets plus double your odds
- Coral Royal Ascot day three offer: bet £10 and get £50 in free bets