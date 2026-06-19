Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 Market RasenHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 Market RasenHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingMultiple Choice

Our Friday treble from Royal Ascot - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Today’s treble

2.30 Ascot: Sun Goddess

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Sun Goddess looked a class apart when bolting up last time on her second start and she’s bound to play a big part here.

3.05 Ascot: Venetian Sun

Venetian Sun was impressive when quickening clear to land the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock in comfortable fashion. That eclipsed the memory of her defeat in the 1,000 Guineas, where she failed to see out the mile. She’s the standout here.

5.35 Ascot: Water To Wine

Water To Wine is unbeaten in two starts and could hardly have been more impressive, winning easily on his debut at Newbury before routing his rivals by 11 lengths at Kempton. The Kingman colt remains full of potential.

Get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power when you bet £5

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

Three more to consider

2.40 Market Rasen: Thickthorn Tom

This six-year-old has shown gradual improvement with each of his four starts over fences, culminating in a narrow success at Newton Abbot last time out. Representing Dan Skelton's in-form yard, he looks capable of remaining competitive despite a rise in the weights.

Silk
Thickthorn Tom14:40 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.15 Market Rasen: Beorma

She arrives on an impressive six-race winning streak and has looked better with each success, most recently scoring by 23 lengths at Newton Abbot. The Dan Skelton-trained mare shows no signs of slowing down despite a busy spell, and her rapid progress means she still looks ahead of the handicapper. 

Silk
Beorma15:15 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

5.55 Newmarket: Dashing Dick

Dashing Dick is now rated below his last winning mark and could be worth keeping an eye on if able to rediscover some of his old form. The veteran has a particularly good record on Newmarket's July Course.

Silk
Dashing Dick17:55 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Zac Lloyd Tnr: William Stone

Read our Royal Ascot day four Raceday Intel:

She's a 'superstar filly in great form' - no wonder punters are expected to make this their Royal Ascot banker 

2026 Commonwealth Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Keith Melrose's ratings for every contender 

2.30 Ascot: the Ballydoyle banker? Aidan O'Brien relies on 'very smart filly' as he eyes yet another big juvenile prize 

4.20 Ascot: Aidan O'Brien stars clash for third successive time in Group 1 thriller - have punters (and Ryan Moore) finally got it right? 

5.35 Ascot: it's the Gosdens v O'Brien again as top prospects Water To Wine and Causeway square off in King Edward VII Stakes 

'His form had a substantial boost on Tuesday and we're very happy with him' - the full lowdown on Friday's big handicaps at Ascot 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inMultiple Choice

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers
more inMultiple Choice
more inBetting offers