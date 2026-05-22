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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's treble

2.08 Bath: Basilette

Was an impressive winner on her second Flat run since 2024. She is shouldering just a 4lb penalty for her five-length success last time and provided, she handles the extra two furlongs as expected, can go on to double her Flat score.

3.42 Goodwood: Venetia

She was impressive when making all to succeed at Ascot 13 days ago on her first run in a handicap. The step up to 1m2f suited her, and given how strongly she finished the race, an extra two furlongs here can bring further improvement. 

6.20 Pontefract: Naval Light

He ran well as a two-year-old without managing to get his head in front, but comes into this maiden with the best form on offer. Ran well at Doncaster on his reappearance, but had no luck at Newmarket last time. Should be too good for the rest.

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Three more to consider

4.40 Haydock: Bnaider

He ran well in a higher class handicap when last seen, and the form of that has been franked with the winner going on to score in a better grade since. Dropping down to a Class 5 here can ensure he gets off the mark.

Silk
Bnaider16:40 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Harry Charlton

5.52 Downpatrick: Tell Us This

Having his first run for a new stable here having been an emphatic winner of a claiming hurdle last month. That represents a strong level of form and there should be more to come for his new stable off a mark of just 110.

Silk
Tell Us This17:52 Downpatrick
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: Andrew McNamara

8.11 Worcester: Ice Jet

Has been a different horse since having wind surgery, winning his last two races by wide margins. Comes here with a penalty, but based on the manner of those two victories, this should be no problem for the in-form four-year-old.

Silk
Ice Jet20:11 Worcester
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood  

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