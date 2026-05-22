Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today's treble

Was an impressive winner on her second Flat run since 2024. She is shouldering just a 4lb penalty for her five-length success last time and provided, she handles the extra two furlongs as expected, can go on to double her Flat score.

She was impressive when making all to succeed at Ascot 13 days ago on her first run in a handicap. The step up to 1m2f suited her, and given how strongly she finished the race, an extra two furlongs here can bring further improvement.

He ran well as a two-year-old without managing to get his head in front, but comes into this maiden with the best form on offer. Ran well at Doncaster on his reappearance, but had no luck at Newmarket last time. Should be too good for the rest.

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Three more to consider

He ran well in a higher class handicap when last seen, and the form of that has been franked with the winner going on to score in a better grade since. Dropping down to a Class 5 here can ensure he gets off the mark.

Bnaider 16:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Harry Charlton

Having his first run for a new stable here having been an emphatic winner of a claiming hurdle last month. That represents a strong level of form and there should be more to come for his new stable off a mark of just 110.

Tell Us This 17:52 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: Andrew McNamara

Has been a different horse since having wind surgery, winning his last two races by wide margins. Comes here with a penalty, but based on the manner of those two victories, this should be no problem for the in-form four-year-old.

Ice Jet 20:11 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

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