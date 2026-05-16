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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Saturday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's treble

2.00 Newbury: Golden Orbit

Did well to win on her debut at Newmarket in September, when she bravely held off a subsequent winner. Bred to thrive at this 1m2f trip and beyond, being a daughter of Sea The Stars, and looks a Classic contender for the King and Queen. 

Silk
Golden Orbit14:00 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.35 Newbury: The Lion In Winter

Hit the frame in three top-level races over a mile last autumn, including when runner-up in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, and made a winning comeback in a Listed race over this trip at Leopardstown last month. Should have improved from that and first-time cheekpieces are a notable addition.  

Silk
The Lion In Winter14:35 Newbury
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Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.10 Newbury: Royal Fixation

Enjoyed a fine juvenile season last year, being beaten a neck by Venetian Sun at Newmarket's July meeting before winning the Lowther Stakes. Third to 1,000 Guineas winner True Love on her last run in the Cheveley Park Stakes and gets 5lb from Albert Einstein on her comeback.

Silk
Royal Fixation15:10 Newbury
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Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: K R Burke

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Three more to consider

1.25 Newbury: West Wind Blows

Kalpana saves her best for the autumn and makes her comeback with a 4lb penalty, which West Wind Blows can capitalise on. He's already had a strong year, including when beaten just three-quarters of a length by Calandagan in the Dubai Sheema Classic.          

Silk
Synchronicity14:20 York
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Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

4.07 Navan: Trojan Fighter

This three-year-old could be a St Leger type, having been beaten on his first two starts before thriving over 1m5f when breaking his maiden at Ballinrobe. Trainer Paddy Twomey took this race last year and has been in red-hot form in the last fortnight.

Silk
Al Durry14:40 Newbury
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Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Owen Burrows

4.20 Newbury: Mirabeau

Bounced back to form and looked revitalised by sprinting when winning narrowly over this course and distance last month. The runner-up and third have run big races since and a 3lb rise shouldn't stop him from going well again.

Silk
Gaelic Approach18:40 Hamilton
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Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Read more:

'He's severely underestimated by his mark' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for an action-packed Saturday on ITV 

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Newmarket 

Kalpana's return plus Epsom and Ascot clues - three more races you can't miss on a belting Saturday

The London Gold Cup has thrown up Group 1 horses galore - and our tipsters all agree on this year's standout 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

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