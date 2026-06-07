Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

This five-runner race isn’t the strongest on paper and he should be capable of adding another win under Anna McGuinness. He was a good winner over fences two starts back and ran well in defeat last time behind a potential Grade 1 chaser.

Joseph O'Brien's filly had good form as a three-year-old and went close in a couple of Group 1 contests, including the Prix de l'Opera. She has been a little disappointing this year but should be well up to scoring at Listed level.

Having been a good fourth on his stable debut for Ian Williams in a competitive 1m4f handicap at York, he's expected to build on that in Goodwood’s 2m handicap. Stamina was his forte in France and he'll relish the trip for a trainer who excels with stayers.

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Three more to consider

Kerdos has been a little disappointing since his fifth at Royal Ascot last summer. He has been sliding down the weights and should be able to win a handicap off a mark of 95. With Colin Keane booked and a first time tongue-tie, this is a good chance.

Kerdos 13:42 Navan View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Stephen Thorne

She was never involved in the race last time but her previous form was strong. Ryan Moore is back in the saddle and, provided last time was just a blip, she should be good enough to win this modest-looking Listed contest.

Drop Dead Gorgeous 16:02 Navan View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

The five-year-old gives the impression 1m4f is worth exploring and gets that chance in the Listed Tapster Stakes. Having missed last season, he has returned in fine fettle this year and was quickest through the final furlong when fourth in the Festival Stakes here last time. That was a career best.

Involvement 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

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