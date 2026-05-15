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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today's treble

5.15 York: Portcullis

One of the most impressive debutants we have seen this year when winning the Wood Ditton at Newmarket last month. Has the best form on offer, and provided he remains in good form will take all the beating for the King and Queen.

5.20 Kilbeggan: Bhean Saibhre

An impressive winner over hurdles in August but has been limited to just three runs on the Flat subsequently. Fourth at Gowran Park last month, a run that should have put her spot on for a return to hurdling, and she can make light work of her official rating.

7.22 Leopardstown: Scandinavia

Last year’s St Leger winner started the season in perfect fashion in the Vintage Crop at Navan last month and should strip fitter here. The second and fourth reoppose but need a miracle to reverse the form as Scandinavia could be one of the best stayers this season.

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Three more to consider

2.20 York: Synchronicity

A sister to Ombudsman, she was highly regarded before making her debut and justified the confidence, winning comfortably at Newbury. This is a step up, but she should come on for her first run and gain black type.

Silk
Synchronicity14:20 York
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

2.40 Newbury: Al Durry

Is making her turf debut which is a slight unknown, but has only been put up 4lb for her latest victory, when she was more impressive than the winning margin suggests after displaying signs of greenness. Her current mark looks lenient provided she handles the turf.

Silk
Al Durry14:40 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Owen Burrows

6.40 Hamilton: Gaelic Approach

Comes here in good form having won over a furlong further at Leicester last time. Lightly raced, and his half-brother was once rated in the 90s, so it would be a surprise if he isn’t better than his rating.

Silk
Gaelic Approach18:40 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury 

Free horseracing tips for Friday, May 15 at Newbury and York 

'She's open to untold improvement' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for every race on day three at York 

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