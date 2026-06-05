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TippingMultiple Choice

Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope

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Today’s treble

4.00 Epsom: Amelia Earhart

The daughter of Camelot improved with each start as a two-year-old and shed her maiden tag at the fifth attempt with a comfortable success at Leopardstown. She took another sizeable step forward when stepped up in trip at Chester on her seasonal return and looks capable of further progress over this longer distance. She will take plenty of beating.

5.55 Goodwood: Venetian Gold

Roger Varian’s three-year-old looked in need of the experience when fourth on debut behind more experienced rivals, but still showed plenty of promise. She improved for that run when switched to the all-weather at Kempton next time, winning cosily. This step up in trip looks sure to suit and she remains open to plenty more progress.

6.20 Doncaster: Ruler Of Time

Ruler Of Time made an encouraging debut when second to subsequent Group 1 Dewhurst winner Gewan at Newbury last season. He filled the same position at Kempton next time out before two runs at Meydan, the latest in a competitive handicap. Back in novice company, he should find this easier and looks the one to beat.

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Three more to consider

5.15 Epsom: Northern Champion

A debut winner at Deauville on soft ground for Ed Walker, he stepped up in class to finish a respectable fifth in a Group 3 at Newmarket. He looked better than ever this year when landing back-to-back conditions races at Meydan before disappointing in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint. This represents a drop in class and, if ready to go, he should be thereabouts.

Silk
Northern Champion17:15 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

5.35 Bath: Bill The Bull

Bill The Bull can put his experience to good use here. He made a promising debut when fourth in the Brocklesby before improving on that effort to finish third at Wolverhampton. His standout piece of form came when fourth behind the exciting Where Love Loves in the Listed National Stakes at Sandown last week, and a repeat of that performance would make him very hard to beat.

Silk
Bill The Bull17:35 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: Adam Kirby

6.55 Doncaster: King’s Cavalry

The Kingman colt shaped with promise when sixth in a strong Newmarket novice on debut that has produced plenty of subsequent winners. He built on that when second at Leicester before comfortably opening his account at the third attempt. He looks open to further progress and this rates a major chance on his handicap debut.

Silk
King's Cavalry18:55 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: James Tate

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