Our Sunday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today's treble

Carries top weight for the 0-70 1m2f handicap at Ripon after a good handicap debut at Pontefract last month, a race in which he was beaten a neck by a course specialist despite looking green. Encouraging the way he hit the line and bred to be smart as five of his six siblings ran to a Racing Post Rating of 106 or higher. Lightly raced, represents shrewd connections and can prove a cut above this level.

Finlaggan 15:17 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: David O'Meara

Paddy Twomey has started the season in outstanding form and Velozee can add a third straight victory in the Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas to remain unbeaten. She bolted up in a 5f Listed race last time at the Curragh, shaping as if she could be even better over this 6f trip. The daughter of Sioux Nation can book her ticket for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot with victory in this modest Group 3.

Velozee 16:26 Naas View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

Naas's Lacken Stakes shouldn't be missed as we have a clash between Norfolk Stakes winner Charles Darwin and returning Cheveley Park runner-up Havana Anna, but Royal Bay Cen is the one to side with. A stylish nine-length Listed winner on her stable debut for Johnny Murtagh this month on soft ground, Royal Bay Cen recorded her best performance on this quicker surface in France and looks destined for the top.

Royal Bay Cen 16:56 Naas View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

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Three more to consider

Held an entry in Saturday's Lockinge Stakes and can capitalise on an easier opportunity in Naas's Owenstown Stud Stakes. A top-class juvenile, Expanded lost his way after disappointing in the 2,000 Guineas following a rushed preparation, but bounced back in the Heritage Stakes on his return when beaten half a length by top-class stablemate The Lion In Winter. Unexposed and has more to offer.

Expanded 15:56 Naas View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien can experience more joy on the Naas card with Mission Central in the Sole Power Sprint Stakes. Mission Central took his smart two-year-old form up a notch when winning the Woodlands Stakes over course and distance with plenty in hand from stall 15. Again drawn high, he can deal with the five sprinters he renews rivalry with and looks tailor-made for the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Mission Central 17:26 Naas View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

This Tim Easterby-trained four-year-old has been knocking on the door on both starts this campaign since fitted with cheekpieces and should be competitive once more in the 6f handicap at Hamilton. A troubled passage cost him the win on his comeback at Thirsk, while traffic problems again thwarted him in a similar event at that venue eight days later. His two highest RPRs came at Hamilton and there is plenty to like.

Stirrup Cup 18:15 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

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