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Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples
Our new daily tipping feature puts six horses who could be included in accumulators under the microscope
Today’s treble
Mountbatten: 10.30 Yarmouth
Can get Friday multiples off to a winning start. The son of Japan looked a typical Sir Mark Prescott improver when bolting up on his reappearance and handicap debut. This looks a stronger race, but he is 4lb well in under his 6lb penalty and ought to be tough to beat.
Ya Karim: 11.30 Yarmouth
Made an eye-catching debut at Kempton in September behind Dante winner Item, and confirmed that promise when breaking his maiden at Yarmouth on his following start. Bounced back from a below-par reappearance when third on his handicap debut having been gelded and could improve again.
Corolla Point: 7.28 Newcastle
Has been a progressive sprinter since joining Ed Bethell, winning both his starts last season. He has finished third in both outings this term, the form of his latest effort at York franked after the first and second ran well in Group 1 company at Royal Ascot.
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Three more to consider
Victory Ace: 6.18 Newcastle
Won on his handicap debut at Lingfield (form is working out well) before finishing second to a subsequent winner at Kempton. Disappointed at Musselburgh last time but may be better suited by an artificial surface and can bounce back with his yard among the winners.
Brisk Symphony: 5.50 Newmarket
Has finished runner-up in both starts this season over 7f. A dual winner over 6f last year, she ought to be suited by a return to that trip with Newmarket’s stiff finish likely to suit. A strong pace will also aid her cause and she is open to further progress.
Superfortress: 12.15 Doncaster
Has had valid excuses for a couple of disappointing efforts this season. Produced an eye-catching run on his penultimate outing when second to a course specialist despite not getting a clear run. Can bounce back over a longer trip that could bring about improvement.
Read more...
Harry Wilson found a 3-1 winner in his last column - he returns with six Friday tips from across the tracks
Free horseracing tips for Friday, June 26 at the Curragh, Doncaster, Newcastle and Yarmouth
'He can beat the €2.3m newcomer' - red-hot Irish tipster David Jennings has five Curragh fancies on Friday
Newcastle Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
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