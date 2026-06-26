Our Friday treble from across the cards - and three more horses worth including in your multiples

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Today’s treble

Mountbatten : 10.30 Yarmouth

Can get Friday multiples off to a winning start. The son of Japan looked a typical Sir Mark Prescott improver when bolting up on his reappearance and handicap debut. This looks a stronger race, but he is 4lb well in under his 6lb penalty and ought to be tough to beat.

Ya Karim : 11.30 Yarmouth

Made an eye-catching debut at Kempton in September behind Dante winner Item, and confirmed that promise when breaking his maiden at Yarmouth on his following start. Bounced back from a below-par reappearance when third on his handicap debut having been gelded and could improve again.

Corolla Point : 7.28 Newcastle

Has been a progressive sprinter since joining Ed Bethell, winning both his starts last season. He has finished third in both outings this term, the form of his latest effort at York franked after the first and second ran well in Group 1 company at Royal Ascot.

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Three more to consider

Victory Ace : 6.18 Newcastle

Won on his handicap debut at Lingfield (form is working out well) before finishing second to a subsequent winner at Kempton. Disappointed at Musselburgh last time but may be better suited by an artificial surface and can bounce back with his yard among the winners.

Victory Ace 18:18 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: John Butler

Brisk Symphony : 5.50 Newmarket

Has finished runner-up in both starts this season over 7f. A dual winner over 6f last year, she ought to be suited by a return to that trip with Newmarket’s stiff finish likely to suit. A strong pace will also aid her cause and she is open to further progress.

Brisk Symphony 17:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Jonathan Portman

Superfortress : 12.15 Doncaster

Has had valid excuses for a couple of disappointing efforts this season. Produced an eye-catching run on his penultimate outing when second to a course specialist despite not getting a clear run. Can bounce back over a longer trip that could bring about improvement.

Superfortress 12:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

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