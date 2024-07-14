FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingView From Ireland
premium
'A drop in class can do the trick' - Alan Sweetman with three tips on Monday at Downpatrick and Killarney
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inView from Ireland
Last updated
Copy
more inView from Ireland
- 'He definitely has more ability than his mark suggests' - Conor Fennelly has two selections at Wexford on Saturday
- 'He'll appreciate this drop in class' - Justin O'Hanlon with two bets across Friday's cards
- 'She can claim a much-deserved victory' - Conor Fennelly has two selections at Leopardstown
- 'It will be disappointing if he's not good enough to get off the mark here' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Fairyhouse
- 'The longer trip should see him in a better light' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Tramore on Tuesday
more inBetting offers
more inView from Ireland
- 'He definitely has more ability than his mark suggests' - Conor Fennelly has two selections at Wexford on Saturday
- 'He'll appreciate this drop in class' - Justin O'Hanlon with two bets across Friday's cards
- 'She can claim a much-deserved victory' - Conor Fennelly has two selections at Leopardstown
- 'It will be disappointing if he's not good enough to get off the mark here' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Fairyhouse
- 'The longer trip should see him in a better light' - Conor Fennelly with two selections at Tramore on Tuesday
more inBetting offers