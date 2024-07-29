FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingView from Ireland
premium
'Stepping back up to this trip on easier ground will be in her favour' - Justin O'Hanlon with two bets for day two at Galway
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inMembers' Club tips
Last updated
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find a winner on day one of Glorious Goodwood
- 'He's a very classy stayer who has improved for a visor' - Tom Segal with three Tuesday selections at Goodwood and Galway
- 'She remains very well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day one at Glorious Goodwood
- 'I have no idea why she isn't 6-4 favourite' - Richard Birch's pick of the morning odds
- 'He has persuasive claims' - Alan Sweetman with three tips on day one of the Galway festival
more inMembers' Club tips
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find a winner on day one of Glorious Goodwood
- 'He's a very classy stayer who has improved for a visor' - Tom Segal with three Tuesday selections at Goodwood and Galway
- 'She remains very well handicapped' - Paul Kealy with five selections on day one at Glorious Goodwood
- 'I have no idea why she isn't 6-4 favourite' - Richard Birch's pick of the morning odds
- 'He has persuasive claims' - Alan Sweetman with three tips on day one of the Galway festival