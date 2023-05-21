Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPricewise Extra

'She promises to turn into a better chaser than hurdler' - Richard Birch has one fancy at Stratford

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.

Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.

Silk
Poet's Reflection14:35 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Houlihan (-lb)Tnr: Linda Blackford

Poet’s Reflection
2.35 Stratford
1pt win at 5-1 generally

Poet’s Reflection promises to turn into a better chaser than hurdler, and she can open her account at the third attempt.

Linda Blackford’s mare shaped nicely over inadequate trips in handicap chases at Taunton at Exeter towards the end of last season, catching the eye with her fluent jumping.

She steps up to a more suitable trip at Stratford and she will relish the good ground. She can take advantage of her current chase mark, which is 3lb lower than the equivalent hurdles rating.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 21 May 2023Last updated 09:57, 21 May 2023
icon
more inMembers' Club tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inMembers' Club tips