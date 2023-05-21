'She promises to turn into a better chaser than hurdler' - Richard Birch has one fancy at Stratford

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on from 6pm.

Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.

Poet's Reflection 14:35 Stratford View Racecard

Poet’s Reflection

2.35 Stratford

1pt win at 5-1 generally

Poet’s Reflection promises to turn into a better chaser than hurdler, and she can open her account at the third attempt.

Linda Blackford’s mare shaped nicely over inadequate trips in handicap chases at Taunton at Exeter towards the end of last season, catching the eye with her fluent jumping.

She steps up to a more suitable trip at Stratford and she will relish the good ground. She can take advantage of her current chase mark, which is 3lb lower than the equivalent hurdles rating.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.