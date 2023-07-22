Racing Post logo
Tom Segal with an outsider to back in Ripon handicap

author image
Tom SegalTipster
Another Batt17:05 Ripon
Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Another Batt
5.05 Ripon
1pt win at 14-1

Another Batt has dropped a long way in the handicap pretty quickly but has shown on a good few occasions that the ability is still there and he's well capable of winning the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap at Ripon (5.05).

Fourth over course and distance under similar conditions back in May, Another Batt got too far back on that occasion but that was at least as good a race as this one and he races off a 5lb lower mark today. 

Published on 22 July 2023Last updated 09:57, 22 July 2023
