Tom Segal with a handicap debutante to back at Goodwood
Wyoming
4.20 Goodwood
1pt win at 8-1
Given her pedigree, Wyoming showed a lot of speed as a juvenile and if she can carry that pace over to middle distances as a three-year-old, she should be more than capable of winning the British EBF 40th Anniversary Fillies' Handicap at Goodwood (4.20).
Wyoming clearly didn't handle the heavy ground on her final start but on her previous Newbury effort she looks on a fair mark and the step up to a mile and a half should be well within her compass.
Read more:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Haydock and York on ITV4 on Saturday
'There's a good chance she's totally different class' - Tom Segal with four selections on a cracking day's action
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Goodwood
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.