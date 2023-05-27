Tom Segal with a handicap debutante to back at Goodwood



4.20 Goodwood

1pt win at 8-1

Given her pedigree, Wyoming showed a lot of speed as a juvenile and if she can carry that pace over to middle distances as a three-year-old, she should be more than capable of winning the British EBF 40th Anniversary Fillies' Handicap at Goodwood (4.20).

Wyoming clearly didn't handle the heavy ground on her final start but on her previous Newbury effort she looks on a fair mark and the step up to a mile and a half should be well within her compass.

