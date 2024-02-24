Tom Segal thinks return to Newcastle can see handicapper return to winning ways

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Cornerstone Lad 13:38 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Micky Hammond

Cornerstone Lad

1.38 Newcastle

1pt win at 6-1

Cornerstone Lad is clearly not the horse that won the Fighting Fifth back in 2019 but his handicap mark has plummeted and if ever he is going to win another race it will be on heavy ground at Newcastle.

He gets that scenario for the first time for ages in the Betting.Bet Cheltenham Festival Free Bets Handicap Chase (1.38 ) and he's never been able to run off a mark this low (116) in his whole career over jumps.

