Tipping

Tom Segal thinks return to Newcastle can see handicapper return to winning ways

Tom SegalTipster

Silk
Cornerstone Lad13:38 Newcastle
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Micky Hammond

Cornerstone Lad
1.38 Newcastle
1pt win at 6-1

Cornerstone Lad is clearly not the horse that won the Fighting Fifth back in 2019 but his handicap mark has plummeted and if ever he is going to win another race it will be on heavy ground at Newcastle.

He gets that scenario for the first time for ages in the Betting.Bet Cheltenham Festival Free Bets Handicap Chase (1.38) and he's never been able to run off a mark this low (116) in his whole career over jumps.

Published on 24 February 2024inPricewise Extra

Last updated 10:00, 24 February 2024

