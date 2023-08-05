Racing Post logo
'This is a much easier opening' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Sunday

Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor
Silk
Safe Voyage16:08 Chester
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

Safe Voyage
4.08 Chester
1pt win at 5-2 generally

Jason Hart was in superb form at Goodwood last week and the leading rider can guide Safe Voyage to his first win in more than two years.

That last success came in Listed company over 7f at this course and, while he is now ten and not the force he once was, he has shown enough to suggest he can get back to winning ways when faced with the right opportunity.

Published on 6 August 2023Last updated 09:57, 6 August 2023
