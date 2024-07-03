FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'The return to this track will definitely help' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the Wednesday morning prices
T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPricewise Extra
Last updated
Copy
more inPricewise Extra
- 'He has shown a liking for the track' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'His trainer has scored with two of his last four runners' - Richard Birch provides his best bet of the day
- 'It's a matter of time before he cashes in on his mark' - red-hot Graeme Rodway returns after a 10-1 Wednesday winner
- 'It's very likely he's capable of a lot better' - Tom Segal with an unexposed handicapper to back at Doncaster
- 'Everything is in place for a huge run' - Tom Segal with Friday's late value play
more inPricewise Extra
- 'He has shown a liking for the track' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'His trainer has scored with two of his last four runners' - Richard Birch provides his best bet of the day
- 'It's a matter of time before he cashes in on his mark' - red-hot Graeme Rodway returns after a 10-1 Wednesday winner
- 'It's very likely he's capable of a lot better' - Tom Segal with an unexposed handicapper to back at Doncaster
- 'Everything is in place for a huge run' - Tom Segal with Friday's late value play