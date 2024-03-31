TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'She has slipped to a winning mark' - Richard Birch's best bet of the day at Market Rasen
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 31 March 2024inPricewise Extra
Last updated 09:57, 31 March 2024
Copy
more inPricewise Extra
- 'He always goes well after a break' - Tom Segal with a best fresh sprinter to back at Cork
- 'He shaped with a lot of promise' - Tom Segal is expecting an upset in Newcastle opener
- 'He ought to prove better than his mark in time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He might be able to upset the favourite' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
- 'It's worth taking the hint' - Graeme Rodway returns with his pick of the morning prices on Tuesday
more inBetting offers
more inPricewise Extra
- 'He always goes well after a break' - Tom Segal with a best fresh sprinter to back at Cork
- 'He shaped with a lot of promise' - Tom Segal is expecting an upset in Newcastle opener
- 'He ought to prove better than his mark in time' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He might be able to upset the favourite' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
- 'It's worth taking the hint' - Graeme Rodway returns with his pick of the morning prices on Tuesday
more inBetting offers