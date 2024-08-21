FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
'He has a good draw for a prominent runner' - Graeme Rodway's best bet on Wednesday
Rocking Tree
6.50 Kempton
1pt win at 10-1 generally
Billy Loughnane is at Kempton this evening and has a strong book of rides as many of the other top jockeys are at York. It's worth taking a chance on him getting the best of out Rocking Tree on his return to the all-weather.
The lightly raced three-year-old appeared to be improving when last seen on sand. He put together back-to-back victories at Wolverhampton and is only 4lb higher than when last successful there.
