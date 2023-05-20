'It could be worth keeping the faith' - David Jennings fancies a forgotten sprinter at Naas

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on from 6pm.

Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.

Castle Star

2.15 Naas

1pt win

Fozzy Stack has sent out three winners, a second and a third from ten runners in the last fortnight and now could be the time to catch .

He appeared to have the sprinting world at his feet as a juvenile, showing terrific speed in two wins and getting within a half-length of Perfect Power in the Middle Park on his final outing.

His three starts last year were a tale of woe but there were excuses for each of them, and it could be worth keeping the faith.

He was rated 112 at the start of his three-year-old campaign and, if he gets close to that sort of level in the Listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes, he should be a massive player in a race that should run to suit, given the potential pace on offer from the outset.

Mutasarref

3.15 Naas

2pts win

It won't be easy for to give weight away to everything in the Listed Owenstown Stud Stakes, but he's a 7f specialist who has surely had this Listed event as his early season aim for some time.

He was just touched off in a Leopardstown maiden on his reappearance in 2021 and won a handicap at that venue emphatically on his first start of last year, so he obviously goes well fresh.

The Antarctic

3.45 Naas

2pts win

It is never easy to forgive an odds-on defeat but the ground was bottomless at Navan when was put in his place by Ocean Quest last month, and I fancy him to get revenge in the Goffs Lacken Stakes now he has quicker conditions.

Battaash's brother was the best of this field at two and has a rating of 112 to prove it. If he can return to the form of his Middle Park second to Blackbeard, where he had the likes of Persian Force, Mischief Magic and Marshman behind him, he will be hard to beat.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.