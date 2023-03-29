'I’m expecting to see an improved effort' – Graeme Rodway's pick of the Wednesday morning prices

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Melchoir 16:10 Newcastle View Racecard

Melchoir

4.10 Newcastle

1pt win at 6-1 generally

This lightly raced mare hasn’t shown a lot in five starts in bumpers and over hurdles, but she was second in a mares’ novice hurdle at Musselburgh in November and must have ability.

We might see that now she turns up in her first handicap over five furlongs further than for her last run, and she is able to race off a low mark of just 85 for her leading northern stable.

She is also bred to be well suited by this heavy ground as her dam was a winner on similar conditions in France, so I’m expecting to see an improved effort from here.

Trainer Nick Alexander has his string in top form and favourite Misscarlett is on a losing run that stretches 16 races back to November 2021. She is begging to be taken on at short odds.

