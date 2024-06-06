TippingView from Ireland
premium
'He's worth taking a chance on after a layoff' - Conor Fennelly with four selections at Fairyhouse on Friday
Conor FennellyReporter
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She will be extremely difficult to beat' - our in-form tipster with two bets for Friday
- 'We know this venue suits him' - red-hot Graeme Rodway is on a hat-trick after 10-1 and 7-2 winners in the last two days
- 'He'll relish the drop back in trip' - Phill Anderson with three picks for Thursday's action
- 'She can exploit her race fitness' - Alan Sweetman with three selections from Leopardstown on Thursday
- 'He still looks well treated' - Graeme Rodway bids to back up his 10-1 winner yesterday
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She will be extremely difficult to beat' - our in-form tipster with two bets for Friday
- 'We know this venue suits him' - red-hot Graeme Rodway is on a hat-trick after 10-1 and 7-2 winners in the last two days
- 'He'll relish the drop back in trip' - Phill Anderson with three picks for Thursday's action
- 'She can exploit her race fitness' - Alan Sweetman with three selections from Leopardstown on Thursday
- 'He still looks well treated' - Graeme Rodway bids to back up his 10-1 winner yesterday