FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPaul Kealy
premium
'He's a value shout against the favourite' - Paul Kealy with three Friday selections
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inMembers' Club tips
Last updated
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'There have been signs that she is ready to strike' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Cork on Friday
- 'He's finally doing the job he's bred for' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He's gone up another 3lb but there should be plenty more to come' - Tom Segal with two selections at Yarmouth
- 'This is significantly weaker than the races she's run in this year' - Harry Wilson with five selections on Thursday
- 'She looks a cracking each-way bet' - Conor Fennelly is going for a Leopardstown hat-trick after 11-8 and 100-30 winners
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'There have been signs that she is ready to strike' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Cork on Friday
- 'He's finally doing the job he's bred for' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He's gone up another 3lb but there should be plenty more to come' - Tom Segal with two selections at Yarmouth
- 'This is significantly weaker than the races she's run in this year' - Harry Wilson with five selections on Thursday
- 'She looks a cracking each-way bet' - Conor Fennelly is going for a Leopardstown hat-trick after 11-8 and 100-30 winners