TippingView From Ireland
premium
'He should take a lot of stopping' - David Jennings with a pair of Monday fancies at Gowran Park
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 15 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 15 October 2023
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She should outclass them' - Graeme Rodway returns with three selections on Monday
- 'He should make a bold bid from the front' - Graeme Rodway returns with his best bet on Sunday
- Tom Segal had another winner at 9-2 on Saturday and is backing two in the November Handicap at Naas
- 'He might be a different class to this level of opposition' - three Sunday tips from David Jennings
- 'Sprint trips will be the making of her' - Tom Segal thinks a drop in trip can be the catalyst for one at Newmarket
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She should outclass them' - Graeme Rodway returns with three selections on Monday
- 'He should make a bold bid from the front' - Graeme Rodway returns with his best bet on Sunday
- Tom Segal had another winner at 9-2 on Saturday and is backing two in the November Handicap at Naas
- 'He might be a different class to this level of opposition' - three Sunday tips from David Jennings
- 'Sprint trips will be the making of her' - Tom Segal thinks a drop in trip can be the catalyst for one at Newmarket