TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'He should have something up his sleeve from the assessor' - Robbie Wilders' pick of the morning prices
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 21 February 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 10:04, 21 February 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He's the most likely winner of the race and the price is more than adequate' - Tom Segal with two Grand National fancies
- 'He has obvious claims in a weak contest' - Phill Anderson with four tips for Wednesday
- 'If the errors can be cut out she looks the one to beat' - Justin O'Hanlon with two bets at Punchestown
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Grand National winner
- 'If he returns to that level he will be very competitive' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He's the most likely winner of the race and the price is more than adequate' - Tom Segal with two Grand National fancies
- 'He has obvious claims in a weak contest' - Phill Anderson with four tips for Wednesday
- 'If the errors can be cut out she looks the one to beat' - Justin O'Hanlon with two bets at Punchestown
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Grand National winner
- 'If he returns to that level he will be very competitive' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play