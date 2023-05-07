'He seems sure to go close' - Richard Birch thinks a class-dropper at big odds can go close
Billy Wedge
4.58 Hamilton
1pt each-way at 16-1 generally
Iris Dancer has a big chance in Hamilton’s 6f handicap, but from a pure value perspective it’s hard not to be drawn to Billy Wedge.
The eight-year-old has posted two highly creditable runs since undergoing wind surgery, particularly when third to Code Purple over 7f at Redcar last time.
Published on 7 May 2023Last updated 10:12, 7 May 2023
