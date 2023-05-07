'He seems sure to go close' - Richard Birch thinks a class-dropper at big odds can go close

Billy Wedge

4.58 Hamilton

1pt each-way at 16-1 generally

Billy Wedge 16:58 Hamilton View Racecard

Iris Dancer has a big chance in Hamilton’s 6f handicap, but from a pure value perspective it’s hard not to be drawn to Billy Wedge.

The eight-year-old has posted two highly creditable runs since undergoing wind surgery, particularly when third to Code Purple over 7f at Redcar last time.