'He seems sure to go close' - Richard Birch thinks a class-dropper at big odds can go close

Billy Wedge
4.58 Hamilton
1pt each-way at 16-1 generally

Silk
Billy Wedge16:58 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Andrew Breslin (3lb)Tnr: Neil Mechie

Iris Dancer has a big chance in Hamilton’s 6f handicap, but from a pure value perspective it’s hard not to be drawn to Billy Wedge.

The eight-year-old has posted two highly creditable runs since undergoing wind surgery, particularly when third to Code Purple over 7f at Redcar last time.

Published on 7 May 2023Last updated 10:12, 7 May 2023
