TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'He promises to be even better over fences' - Richard Birch takes on a hot favourite at Plumpton
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He should be able to cash in off his mark' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Punchestown
- 'He looked a hurdler going places when winning twice last season' - our Monday tipster has four selections
- Tom Segal has followed up a winner on Saturday with another on Sunday - find out his last two selections
- 'He rates a confident selection here' - Justin O'Hanlon with two Sunday selections at Naas - including a standout bet
- 'He could be a class above his opposition' - Tom Segal thinks Paul Nicholls may have a well-handicapped hurdler on his hands
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He should be able to cash in off his mark' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Punchestown
- 'He looked a hurdler going places when winning twice last season' - our Monday tipster has four selections
- Tom Segal has followed up a winner on Saturday with another on Sunday - find out his last two selections
- 'He rates a confident selection here' - Justin O'Hanlon with two Sunday selections at Naas - including a standout bet
- 'He could be a class above his opposition' - Tom Segal thinks Paul Nicholls may have a well-handicapped hurdler on his hands