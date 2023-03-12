Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPricewise Extra
premium

'He makes plenty of punting appeal' - Richard Birch with an improving stayer to back

Loup De Maulde
4.45 Warwick
1pt win at 11-4 generally

Loup De Maulde has thrived under the tutelage of Robbie Llewellyn this term, winning three of his six starts, and there could be even more to come.

The six-year-old couldn’t cope with Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle entry Thomas Mor at Ascot last time, but destroyed the rest of a field which included highly promising young stayers, Itso Fury and Ivaldi, plus the heavily-backed Imphal.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 12 March 2023Last updated 09:57, 12 March 2023
icon
more inMembers' Club tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inMembers' Club tips