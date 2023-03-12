'He makes plenty of punting appeal' - Richard Birch with an improving stayer to back

Loup De Maulde

4.45 Warwick

1pt win at 11-4 generally

Loup De Maulde has thrived under the tutelage of Robbie Llewellyn this term, winning three of his six starts, and there could be even more to come.

The six-year-old couldn’t cope with Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle entry Thomas Mor at Ascot last time, but destroyed the rest of a field which included highly promising young stayers, Itso Fury and Ivaldi, plus the heavily-backed Imphal.