'He is totally unexposed at marathon trips' - Richard Birch is excited by Stratford chaser

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on from 6pm.

Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.

Man Of The North 16:15 Stratford View Racecard

Man Of The North

4.15 Stratford

1pt each-way at 11-1 generally

is unexposed at marathon trips and could take his form to another level now given the opportunity to tackle 3m3½f () at Stratford on Sunday.

The ten-year-old was notably strong at the end of a 3m Bangor novice handicap chase two years ago when finishing third to Kala Noire at 40-1.

Now 12lb lower, Man Of The North stayed on strongly a fortnight ago to run Begin The Luck to a length at Newton Abbot.

That winner franked the form by comfortably following up at Exeter on Fridayand Man Of The North catches the eye with only 10st 4lb to carry in a weak race.

The overnight rain has enhanced Man Of The North’s chance.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.