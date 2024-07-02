'He has shown a liking for the track' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Micks Dream

2.55 Brighton

1pt win at 6-1 generally

Micks Dream 14:55 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Deborah Faulkner

I'd wanted to put up Londoner at Hamilton (3.15), but his price has been shortening all morning and it's a competitive heat, so it's off to Brighton for a bet in a much lower grade.

The hat-trick-seeking Shaw Park is the one to beat under a penalty for his win last week, but he was a 12-1 shot there and might not have won had the runner-up got out earlier, in which case he'd not be as short as evens for this.

His two successes have come over 7f, and he has another furlong to go here, having been nailed inside the extra distance over this trip from 7lb lower than he is now three starts ago.

Micks Dream is not exactly a winning machine (1-20), but none of these are and he has at least shown a liking for Brighton, having finished second on all three attempts.

He's a little bit better off for a neck defeat to Uncle Dick on his last visit here on that rival's favoured soft surface, and there should be better to come under quicker conditions now. That rated just about a career-best for Micks Dream on soft ground, but his earlier form suggests he's a fair bit better on drier ground.

He has to put a couple of poor runs behind him, but he's back at Brighton and Rob Hornby, whose only rides for Deborah Faulkner in 2024 resulted in a double at Chepstow just over a week ago, has been booked for the first time.

2.55 Brighton, card and betting

