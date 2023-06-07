Racing Post logo
'He could be a very different proposition on quick ground' - Alan Sweetman with two tips at Leopardstown

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer

Helpmeout
6.00 Leopardstown
2pts win

Winner of a three-year-old handicap on the corresponding card last season, the Willie McCreery-trained filly Helpmeout looks an attractive option in the mile Skippio Express Collection Handicap (6.00) on her second outing of the campaign.

The homebred daughter of Mastercraftsman won over the course and distance for a second time last July and should be well primed for her return to the Dublin track after finishing fourth of 20 runners on her seasonal debut at the Curragh just under two weeks ago.

Published on 7 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 7 June 2023
