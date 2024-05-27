'He can bounce back in this weaker contest' - Robbie Wilders with three selections at Lingfield and Redcar

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Filibustering

3.35 Redcar

1pt win

Beauld As Brass

7.10 Lingfield

1pt win

Basilette

8.40 Lingfield

1pt win

The 1m4½f handicap for three-year-olds on the second day of Chester's May meeting looked a strong race and is expected to throw up plenty of winners.

Heavily backed Fouroneohfever did remarkably well to win given he pulled hard and sat close to a fierce pace, and proved how well treated he was that day by following up for an eased-down victory over course and distance off 6lb higher on Saturday.

The 1m6f handicap at Redcar (3.35) sees fourth Mach Ten and sixth Filibustering renew rivalry and, on the face of it, Filibustering has his work cut out to reverse the places off 4lb worse terms for a one-length deficit.

However, Mach Ten surely benefited from being held up there and Filibustering, who was in the front rank throughout, deserves marking up for the Tim Easterby team.

Conditions at Redcar will be different from those at Chester, but Filibustering has form on soft ground over the distance as he got within a neck of The Crafty Mole in a 1m6f race at Wetherby on his previous outing. The Crafty Mole followed up last week under a 5lb penalty to frank that form.

Filibustering undoubtedly deserved to be raised 3lb in the handicap for that effort as the well-treated winner had had a recent run and the pair were well clear of the third. He can bounce back in this weaker contest.

Adam West must have been delighted with the return second of stable star Live In The Dream in Haydock's Temple Stakes on Saturday and Beauld As Brass can become the stable's first winner since in the 6f handicap at Lingfield (7.10).

Beauld As Brass, who is 1-3 on the all-weather, is back on a synthetic surface for the first time in 13 months after shaping well on his yard debut at Brighton 19 days ago.

The time of that 6f handicap on the south coast was a strong one for the grade and the pace of the race suited the closers. Beauld As Brass was always up there but didn't throw in the towel once his chance disappeared to claim fourth, and that reappearance effort after 11 months off will surely have put him right for this.

The handicapper has dropped him 1lb and Robert Havlin takes over in the saddle. The top rider is showing a level-stake profit of £37.88 when combining with West in the last five years and the booking looks a positive. The trainer excels with sprinters and this son of Brazen Beau should be bang there from stall five.

The final three races on the evening card at Lingfield are on the grass and, having been tempted to select 1m2f handicap (8.10) favourite Cambria Legend after he dotted up from a smooth, next-time-out winner at Haydock, I've decided to steer clear of James Fanshawe's smart prospect as he won't be much of a price.

Therefore, it's over to the concluding 1m3½f handicap (8.40) as Basilette is taken to get the better of Laser Focus.

Laser Focus was an impressive winner at Windsor last week, and although I don't have loads against him in his follow-up bid, he doesn't have the most consistent profile and Basilette shapes as if a first Flat victory can fall her way soon.

This bumper winner was the subject of significant market support off this mark two starts back at Salisbury (backed from 9-2 to 2-1), but she hung her chance away when failing to convince that she stayed 1m6f on heavy terrain, still doing well to pull clear of subsequent scorer Corsican Caper.

Basilette was up to the same tricks on a markedly quicker surface at Brighton next time, yet to her credit kept finding for pressure to rally to a half-length defeat, suggesting she would benefit from the application of headgear.

Trainer Seamus Mullins now reaches for cheekpieces and if this mare takes to them, there is little doubt she is capable of winning races off her mark.

