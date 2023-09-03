Racing Post logo
'Expect him to be fast out and make all' - Richard Birch bids to follow up Monday's 15-2 winning selection

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.

Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.

Birkie Boy 3.35 Brighton
1pt win at 9-1

Silk
Birkie Boy15:35 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Olivia Tubb (7lb)Tnr: J S Moore

Birkie Boy went onto my radar as a low-rated juvenile capable of landing a touch in a nursery when short of room at a crucial time at Bath three runs ago.

Stan Moore’s two-year-old was again unlucky next time out at Windsor, showing plenty of early pace until a slipped saddle made life very difficult for his rider.

Bank holiday Monday’s highly encouraging Chepstow fourth behind Goodeveningmrbond over 5f will have put Birkie Boy spot-on for this 0-55 contest. He looks well overpriced at morning odds.

The step back up in trip is certain to suit, and I expect him to be fast out and make all.

'There is more in the locker' - in-form Paul Kealy returns after a 10-1 winner on Saturday 

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 3 September 2023Last updated 09:57, 3 September 2023
