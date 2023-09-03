'Expect him to be fast out and make all' - Richard Birch bids to follow up Monday's 15-2 winning selection

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Birkie Boy 3.35 Brighton

1pt win at 9-1

Birkie Boy 15:35 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Olivia Tubb (7lb) Tnr: J S Moore

Birkie Boy went onto my radar as a low-rated juvenile capable of landing a touch in a nursery when short of room at a crucial time at Bath three runs ago.

Stan Moore’s two-year-old was again unlucky next time out at Windsor, showing plenty of early pace until a slipped saddle made life very difficult for his rider.

Bank holiday Monday’s highly encouraging Chepstow fourth behind Goodeveningmrbond over 5f will have put Birkie Boy spot-on for this 0-55 contest. He looks well overpriced at morning odds.

The step back up in trip is certain to suit, and I expect him to be fast out and make all.

