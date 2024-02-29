TippingView from Ireland
premium
'Everything looks in place for a big run' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Dundalk
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 29 February 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:00, 29 February 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- Paul Kealy picks out four Friday fancies and highlights the recent poor form of Nicky Henderson's stable
- 'He won't mind how testing conditions are' - Paul Kealy with Thursday's late value play
- Graeme Rodway opens up with a Wetherby winner - find out his remaining Thursday selections
- 'Testing conditions will really play to his strengths' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Clonmel
- 'The fact he's back at this track suggests connections mean business' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning odds
more inMembers' Club tips
- Paul Kealy picks out four Friday fancies and highlights the recent poor form of Nicky Henderson's stable
- 'He won't mind how testing conditions are' - Paul Kealy with Thursday's late value play
- Graeme Rodway opens up with a Wetherby winner - find out his remaining Thursday selections
- 'Testing conditions will really play to his strengths' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Clonmel
- 'The fact he's back at this track suggests connections mean business' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning odds