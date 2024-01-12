TippingBig-race trends
premium
Big-race trends: outsider with course form worth a look in wide-open Lanzarote Hurdle
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He's the most likely winner even if the market suggests otherwise' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
- 'She has a level of form that none of her rivals have matched' - Justin O'Hanlon with the best bets from Fairyhouse
- 'She would have won by clear daylight in my opinion' - Tom Segal has five fancies on a busy and competitive Saturday
- 'He really got his act together last time' - Tom Segal with a juvenile hurdler to back from top yard
- 'He has the stamina and all-round resources for this test' - Alan Sweetman with three tips at Naas on Friday
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He's the most likely winner even if the market suggests otherwise' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
- 'She has a level of form that none of her rivals have matched' - Justin O'Hanlon with the best bets from Fairyhouse
- 'She would have won by clear daylight in my opinion' - Tom Segal has five fancies on a busy and competitive Saturday
- 'He really got his act together last time' - Tom Segal with a juvenile hurdler to back from top yard
- 'He has the stamina and all-round resources for this test' - Alan Sweetman with three tips at Naas on Friday