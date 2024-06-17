FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingBig-race trends
premium
Big-race trends: French raiders look strong in the Queen Anne
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inMembers' Club tips
Last updated
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'There is surely one who is massively overpriced' - Paul Kealy with six selections on day one at Ascot
- 'He's been crying out for fast ground and has been underestimated' - Tom Segal has five tips for day one of Royal Ascot
- 'He is guaranteed to be at his peak' - Richard Birch with the pick of the morning odds
- 'She looks progressive enough to play a big hand' - Justin O'Hanlon with the best bets in Ireland on Monday
- 'He ought to make short work of his rivals' - our Monday tipster had a 20-1 winner last week and returns with three selections
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'There is surely one who is massively overpriced' - Paul Kealy with six selections on day one at Ascot
- 'He's been crying out for fast ground and has been underestimated' - Tom Segal has five tips for day one of Royal Ascot
- 'He is guaranteed to be at his peak' - Richard Birch with the pick of the morning odds
- 'She looks progressive enough to play a big hand' - Justin O'Hanlon with the best bets in Ireland on Monday
- 'He ought to make short work of his rivals' - our Monday tipster had a 20-1 winner last week and returns with three selections