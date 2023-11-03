Racing Post logo
Big-race trends: can the Europeans continue their great record in the Breeders' Cup Turf?

author image
Kevin MorleyTipster

FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile

20.30 Santa Anita

Key trends

  • No more than six runs that season, ten winners in last ten runnings
  • Distance winner, 7/10
  • Adjusted Racing Post Rating of at least 130, 8/10
  • Within 6lb of RPR top-rated, 8/10
  • Top-three finish last time out, 8/10
  • Had won a Group/Grade 1, 7/10

Other factors

Published on 3 November 2023

Last updated 18:00, 3 November 2023

icon
