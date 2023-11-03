TippingBig-Race Trends
Big-race trends: can the Europeans continue their great record in the Breeders' Cup Turf?
Kevin MorleyTipster
FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile
Key trends
- No more than six runs that season, ten winners in last ten runnings
- Distance winner, 7/10
- Adjusted Racing Post Rating of at least 130, 8/10
- Within 6lb of RPR top-rated, 8/10
- Top-three finish last time out, 8/10
- Had won a Group/Grade 1, 7/10
Other factors
