'We beat them last year and I hope we can do it again' - connections on their King George hopefuls

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Auguste Rodin and Luxembourg

We're looking at the King George with Auguste Rodin and Luxembourg. Luxembourg would be stepping up to mile and a half, while everything has gone well with Auguste Rodin since the Curragh and he's in good form.

Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell, owners of Hukum

We felt it was just too quick to take our chance in the Hardwicke, annoyingly for everybody. He's better with a bit of ease in the ground. There's a bit of rain around this week and hopefully we can get him there in the best shape.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Emily Upjohn

Emily Upjohn has come out of the Eclipse very well and she is pointing towards the King George with the Yorkshire Oaks on her agenda after that.