The Champion Chase has opened up - and that means punters have to think beyond the obvious

If you had said a few weeks ago that the and the were two of the more enticing betting races at the Cheltenham Festival, I reckon everyone would have said you were a bit bonkers.

However, that is now the situation we find ourselves in, simply because of the fascination most punters have with horses who are perceived to be superstars and unbeatable.

One of the hardest things for a punter to do is to distance themselves from hype, from what all types of media tell you to think.