'She looks as good a sprinter there is in the world at the moment' - connections on their Royal Ascot sprint hopes

David Eustace, joint-trainer of Coolangatta

We are staying at Charlie Hills' stable. We thought we'd repeat what Chris Waller did last year [with Nature Strip] and hope that will work. We thought about Newmarket naturally, but we thought it's quite busy. There's quite a lot going on and Charlie actually trains at his own property, so it's pretty quiet. The biggest thing to undertake is the travel but she's not difficult. At one point in time she was fairly highly strung, so it will be a big thing for her, although she has done a lot of travel, which is going to hold her in good stead.

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Ladies Church

She's a filly we always thought the world of. The ground is key and the faster they go, the better. The King's Stand is next. We think she's a Group 1 filly and there's no better place to find out.

Brett Prebble, rider of Cannonball

He's in a really good place. He's gotten bigger and stronger since the last time I was on him and he's improved for sure. He's a serious sprinter for the future and I'm excited about what's to come. I'm glad he's going to the King's Stand because he's a real sprinter. I think the five furlongs at Ascot will really suit him.