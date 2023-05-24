'She looks as good a sprinter there is in the world at the moment' - connections on their Royal Ascot sprint hopes
King's Stand Stakes
David Eustace, joint-trainer of Coolangatta
We are staying at Charlie Hills' stable. We thought we'd repeat what Chris Waller did last year [with Nature Strip] and hope that will work. We thought about Newmarket naturally, but we thought it's quite busy. There's quite a lot going on and Charlie actually trains at his own property, so it's pretty quiet. The biggest thing to undertake is the travel but she's not difficult. At one point in time she was fairly highly strung, so it will be a big thing for her, although she has done a lot of travel, which is going to hold her in good stead.
Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Ladies Church
She's a filly we always thought the world of. The ground is key and the faster they go, the better. The King's Stand is next. We think she's a Group 1 filly and there's no better place to find out.
Brett Prebble, rider of Cannonball
He's in a really good place. He's gotten bigger and stronger since the last time I was on him and he's improved for sure. He's a serious sprinter for the future and I'm excited about what's to come. I'm glad he's going to the King's Stand because he's a real sprinter. I think the five furlongs at Ascot will really suit him.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in